Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Ransom deadline passes, key evidence emerges in Nancy Guthrie case

TIMELINE: NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother disappears as sheriff says 'everybody’s still a suspect'
WINDOW OF FOCUS: Police request neighbor surveillance footage from narrow timeframes before Nancy Guthrie vanished
FOX NEWS PODCASTS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ‘CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO’
HIDDEN IN HDMI: Advanced video equipment seen at Nancy Guthrie home as experts break down its possible role
PHOTO MYSTERY: FBI evidence in Nancy Guthrie case draws two-suspect claims, retired agent weighs in
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
FOLLOW THE FOOTAGE: Vehicles at center of Nancy Guthrie investigation probed as police canvas for truck, Ring footage
'TRACEABLE': Retail records could unmask potential subject in Nancy Guthrie case as experts reveal ‘clothing is evidence’
'DETAILS MATTER': Only one local detective on Nancy Guthrie case has over two years of experience on homicide squad: sources
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
DETAIL IN QUESTION: Nancy Guthrie was expected at friend’s home, not church on day she vanished: source
DEADLINE PASSED: Nancy Guthrie disappearance: What to know about alleged ransom note and its demands
KIDNAP CLUE: Nancy Guthrie's house equipped with floodlights; authorities probe alleged ransom note clues
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
SHADOW PRESENCE: Neighbor spotted mysterious white van before Savannah Guthrie's mother vanished from home: report