Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Ransom deadline passes, key evidence emerges in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home on Feb. 1, investigators have not named any suspects in her suspected kidnapping

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Savannah Guthrie stands beside her mother Nancy Guthrie and poses together for a photo.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie are pictured Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

TIMELINE: NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother disappears as sheriff says 'everybody’s still a suspect'

WINDOW OF FOCUS: Police request neighbor surveillance footage from narrow timeframes before Nancy Guthrie vanished

FOX NEWS PODCASTS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ‘CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO’

HIDDEN IN HDMI: Advanced video equipment seen at Nancy Guthrie home as experts break down its possible role

PHOTO MYSTERY: FBI evidence in Nancy Guthrie case draws two-suspect claims, retired agent weighs in

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

Photos released on Feb. 10, 2025, show a "subject" on Nancy Guthrie's property.  (Provided by FBI)

FOLLOW THE FOOTAGE: Vehicles at center of Nancy Guthrie investigation probed as police canvas for truck, Ring footage

'TRACEABLE': Retail records could unmask potential subject in Nancy Guthrie case as experts reveal ‘clothing is evidence’

FBI agents canvassing a residential neighborhood near Nancy Guthrie's home

FBI agents canvass homes near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

'DETAILS MATTER': Only one local detective on Nancy Guthrie case has over two years of experience on homicide squad: sources

DETAIL IN QUESTION: Nancy Guthrie was expected at friend’s home, not church on day she vanished: source

law enforcement agents search near nancy guthrie's home

Law enforcement agents check vegetation areas around Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.  (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

DEADLINE PASSED: Nancy Guthrie disappearance: What to know about alleged ransom note and its demands

KIDNAP CLUE: Nancy Guthrie's house equipped with floodlights; authorities probe alleged ransom note clues

SHADOW PRESENCE: Neighbor spotted mysterious white van before Savannah Guthrie's mother vanished from home: report

