Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Caribbean

US military launches deadly strike on drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, leaving 3 dead

SOUTHCOM says intelligence confirmed vessel was operating along known narco-trafficking routes

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
US conducts lethal strike killing three terror suspects in Caribbean Video

US conducts lethal strike killing three terror suspects in Caribbean

The U.S. Southern Command conducted a fatal strike Friday targeting a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. (Southcom via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced Friday that the U.S. military carried out an operation targeting suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean, leaving three people dead.

"On Feb. 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

Aerial footage posted by SOUTHCOM shows the vessel being struck.

US MILITARY LAUNCHES DEADLY STRIKE ON DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC, LEAVING 2 DEAD AND 1 SURVIVOR

A GIF image of a lethal strike in the Caribbean

The U.S. Southern Command conducted a fatal strike Friday, February 13, 2026, targeting a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.  (Southcom via X)

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the joint command added in the post.

Three narco-terrorists were killed during the operation, the joint command said.

No U.S. military personnel were harmed in the operation, the command added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue