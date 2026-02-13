US military launches deadly strike on drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, leaving 3 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced Friday that the U.S. military carried out an operation targeting suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean, leaving three people dead.

"On Feb. 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

Aerial footage posted by SOUTHCOM shows the vessel being struck.

US MILITARY LAUNCHES DEADLY STRIKE ON DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC, LEAVING 2 DEAD AND 1 SURVIVOR

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the joint command added in the post.

Three narco-terrorists were killed during the operation, the joint command said.

No U.S. military personnel were harmed in the operation, the command added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story; check back for updates.