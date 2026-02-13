Medical examiner determines Texas A&M student's manner of death as family attorney disputes finding: 'Flawed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Travis County Medical Examiner has determined Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera died by suicide after falling from an Austin high-rise in November, a ruling that aligns with police findings but is being forcefully challenged by the teen’s family, whose attorney called the conclusion "flawed."

Aguilera, 19, died after falling from a high-rise apartment following a Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football tailgate at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to police.

"Austin Police (APD) is aware that the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded its final autopsy report regarding the death of Brianna Aguilera and ruled it a suicide," authorities wrote in a statement to affiliate FOX 7 Austin. "The investigation remains open, and until it is closed, Austin Police will not be providing any additional information."

Attorneys representing Aguilera's family previously claimed she was killed, despite the discovery of an alleged suicide note and suicidal texts to her friends on the night of her death.

Following the release of the medical examiner's findings, Tony Buzbee, the attorney for Aguilera's family, issued a statement criticizing the investigation.

"Since Brianna Aguilera tragically lost her life, there has been an overwhelming amount of love and support for Brianna and her family. There has also been an overwhelming amount of criticism concerning the authorities for their handling of the investigation surrounding her death," Buzbee wrote in the statement, obtained by FOX 7. "Specifically, the Austin Police Department, without a legitimate investigation, quickly concluded that Brianna’s death was a suicide. This effort was far from what’s expected of law enforcement."

"As an example, the Austin Police Department and those involved in the investigation failed to review phone records of Brianna and those immediately connected to her or those at the scene," he continued. "They failed to interview all witnesses, failed to take statements under oath, failed to put together an accurate timeline, failed to secure video footage, and most importantly, failed to follow through and interview witnesses, even the ones that we identified for them.

Buzbee described the medical examiner's ruling as "expected," alleging the finding was "made in large part based on the shoddy work of the Austin Police Department."

"To be clear. The Austin Police Department’s ‘investigation’ fell woefully short," he wrote. "Brianna deserved better. Her family deserves better."

The Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit Jan. 5 relating to Aguilera's death.

Attorneys said the legal action will allow them to put witnesses under oath, subpoena records and compel cooperation of potential witnesses.

"We will do what the police and other authorities have failed to do," Buzbee wrote. "We will perform a complete and thorough investigation and get the answers that Brianna and her family deserves. The medical examiner’s flawed conclusion changes nothing."