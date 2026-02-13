Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Medical examiner determines Texas A&M student's manner of death as family attorney disputes finding: 'Flawed'

Attorney alleges Austin Police failed to review phone records, interview witnesses, secure video footage in Brianna Aguilera case

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Mother calls to reopen case after police rule Texas A&M student deid by suicide Video

Mother calls to reopen case after police rule Texas A&M student deid by suicide

Criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter joins "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the push to reopen the suicide ruling in Texas A&M student Brie Aguilera’s death and the potential for charges against Anna Kepner’s stepbrother in her cruise ship death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Travis County Medical Examiner has determined Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera died by suicide after falling from an Austin high-rise in November, a ruling that aligns with police findings but is being forcefully challenged by the teen’s family, whose attorney called the conclusion "flawed."

Aguilera, 19, died after falling from a high-rise apartment following a Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football tailgate at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to police.

"Austin Police (APD) is aware that the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded its final autopsy report regarding the death of Brianna Aguilera and ruled it a suicide," authorities wrote in a statement to affiliate FOX 7 Austin. "The investigation remains open, and until it is closed, Austin Police will not be providing any additional information."

Attorneys representing Aguilera's family previously claimed she was killed, despite the discovery of an alleged suicide note and suicidal texts to her friends on the night of her death.

Brianna Aguilera smiling for a picture

Image provided by the family of Texas A&M student, Brianna Aguilera, found dead in Austin in November. (GoFundMe)

COPS RULE COLLEGE FRESHMAN’S DEADLY DORM FALL AN ACCIDENT, BUT DA DELAYS CLOSURE AS FAMILY FIGHTS FOR ANSWERS

Following the release of the medical examiner's findings, Tony Buzbee, the attorney for Aguilera's family, issued a statement criticizing the investigation.

"Since Brianna Aguilera tragically lost her life, there has been an overwhelming amount of love and support for Brianna and her family. There has also been an overwhelming amount of criticism concerning the authorities for their handling of the investigation surrounding her death," Buzbee wrote in the statement, obtained by FOX 7. "Specifically, the Austin Police Department, without a legitimate investigation, quickly concluded that Brianna’s death was a suicide. This effort was far from what’s expected of law enforcement."

Brianna Aguilera smiling while holding a sign

Brianna Aguilera died after falling from a high-rise apartment Nov. 29. (INSTAGRAM/brie.aguilera)

"As an example, the Austin Police Department and those involved in the investigation failed to review phone records of Brianna and those immediately connected to her or those at the scene," he continued. "They failed to interview all witnesses, failed to take statements under oath, failed to put together an accurate timeline, failed to secure video footage, and most importantly, failed to follow through and interview witnesses, even the ones that we identified for them.

COLLEGE FRESHMAN DIED AFTER FRATERNITY HAZING LED TO 'HORRIFIC' ABUSE, FAMILY SAYS

Buzbee described the medical examiner's ruling as "expected," alleging the finding was "made in large part based on the shoddy work of the Austin Police Department."

"To be clear. The Austin Police Department’s ‘investigation’ fell woefully short," he wrote. "Brianna deserved better. Her family deserves better."

The Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit Jan. 5 relating to Aguilera's death.

Brianna Aguilera takes a selfie in a white shirt

Brianna Aguilera was found dead hours after attending a tailgate party. (Facebook/Brie Aguilera)

Attorneys said the legal action will allow them to put witnesses under oath, subpoena records and compel cooperation of potential witnesses. 

"We will do what the police and other authorities have failed to do," Buzbee wrote. "We will perform a complete and thorough investigation and get the answers that Brianna and her family deserves. The medical examiner’s flawed conclusion changes nothing."

