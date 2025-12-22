Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Illinois officers crawl under burning car to save trapped driver in dramatic Interstate 88 rescue

Sedan had rolled over and caught fire after speeding without lights in Illinois, police dashcam video shows rescue

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Illinois police officers save man from burning car wreck after highway crash, video shows Video

Illinois police officers save man from burning car wreck after highway crash, video shows

Police officers in Illinois crawled beneath a burning, overturned car early Sunday to rescue a trapped motorist after a high-speed crash on Interstate 88, authorities said. (Credit: Oak Brook Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in Illinois crawled beneath a burning overturned car early Sunday to rescue a trapped motorist after a high-speed crash on Interstate 88, authorities said.

The rescue happened around 3:40 a.m. after an officer on routine patrol spotted a sedan speeding on Route 83 without any lights on before it exited onto eastbound I-88, the Oak Brook Police Department said.

As the officer attempted to catch up, police said he encountered a crashed vehicle. The vehicle had rolled over, and its entire engine compartment was engulfed in flames.

The driver, the car’s sole occupant, was still trapped inside.

FORT WORTH POLICE AND GOOD SAMARITANS RESCUE BABY TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE ON INTERSTATE

Officer walks up to overturned, burning car

An Oak Brook police officer approaches the overturned sedan as flames spit up from its engine compartment. (Oak Brook Police Department)

Police dashcam video shows the officer and other responding Oak Brook officers use fire extinguishers to knock down the flames while working to free the occupant. Officers crawled underneath the overturned vehicle and successfully pulled the driver to safety.

Officers crawling under car wreck

Responding officers crawled underneath the wrecked car to locate the driver. (Oak Brook Police Department)

The driver and two officers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. All were treated at a local hospital and later released.

GUN JAMS AS SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT TRIES TO SHOOT OHIO POLICE OFFICER AT POINT-BLANK RANGE IN WILD BODYCAM VIDEO

Police later confirmed the crashed vehicle was the same one the officer saw speeding on Route 83. Illinois State Police are handling the ongoing crash investigation.

Officers dragging driver to safety

Officers reached the driver and were able to free him before dragging him to safety away from the burning car. (Oak Brook Police Department)

Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis praised the officers for acting without hesitation and putting themselves in harm’s way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is no doubt that their actions saved this individual’s life," Stockis said. "I am grateful that only minor injuries were sustained, and I could not be more proud of their bravery and professionalism."
Close modal

Continue