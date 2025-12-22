Illinois officers crawl under burning car to save trapped driver in dramatic Interstate 88 rescue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in Illinois crawled beneath a burning overturned car early Sunday to rescue a trapped motorist after a high-speed crash on Interstate 88, authorities said.

The rescue happened around 3:40 a.m. after an officer on routine patrol spotted a sedan speeding on Route 83 without any lights on before it exited onto eastbound I-88, the Oak Brook Police Department said.

As the officer attempted to catch up, police said he encountered a crashed vehicle. The vehicle had rolled over, and its entire engine compartment was engulfed in flames.

The driver, the car’s sole occupant, was still trapped inside.

Police dashcam video shows the officer and other responding Oak Brook officers use fire extinguishers to knock down the flames while working to free the occupant. Officers crawled underneath the overturned vehicle and successfully pulled the driver to safety.

The driver and two officers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. All were treated at a local hospital and later released.

Police later confirmed the crashed vehicle was the same one the officer saw speeding on Route 83. Illinois State Police are handling the ongoing crash investigation.

Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis praised the officers for acting without hesitation and putting themselves in harm’s way.

"There is no doubt that their actions saved this individual’s life," Stockis said. "I am grateful that only minor injuries were sustained, and I could not be more proud of their bravery and professionalism."