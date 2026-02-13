NJ tech boss convicted of quadruple murder in 2018 killing of brother’s family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey tech boss Paul Caneiro was found guilty Friday of killing his brother and his brother's family before setting their home on fire.

Caneiro, 59, was found guilty on four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and two weapons counts in the 2018 killing of his brother, Keith Caneiro, 50; Keith’s wife, Jennifer, 45, and their two young children.

The Monmouth County jury handed down the verdict after five hours of deliberation.

Keith and Paul Caneiro were partners at a technology firm in Asbury Park called Square One.

Caneiro killed his relatives over a soured business relationship with his brother, prosecutors alleged.

Keith Caneiro discovered that his brother was stealing money from their businesses and from him personally. After the killings, Paul Caneiro then set their mansion on fire — as well as his own home in an attempt to cover it up, authorities said.

Caneiro set fire to his own home in Ocean Township, allegedly using gasoline to set the structure ablaze while his wife and two daughters were inside. No one was hurt in that fire.

Paul Caneiro had sneaked up on his brother's family while they slept in the middle of the night, then set both fires to make it appear the entire family was being targeted, the Asbury Park Press and NJ.com reported.

Defense attorneys told the jury that investigators failed to investigate anyone else for the crime, including a third Caneiro brother.

They suggested that two people reportedly seen at Keith Caneiro’s home shortly before police and emergency responders arrived may have been involved in the killings.

Paul Caneiro now faces a potential life term when he's sentenced May 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.