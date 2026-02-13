Arizona family sues hospital, says staff ‘Ubered’ sick son to sidewalk where he died

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona family is calling for change and is demanding answers after a 27-year-old man died hours after he was wrongfully discharged from a hospital and dumped on a sidewalk during a hot summer day, according to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Seth and Gayle Lachica, the parents of Kaelen Lachica, allege that staffers at Abrazo Health Arrowhead put their son in an Uber and had him dropped off outside a local homeless shelter in Phoenix, despite his deteriorating condition.

"What they did is abandonment. I mean, they absolutely killed my son," Seth Lachica told Fox News Digital.

Kaelan Lachica suffered from anorexia for nearly a decade but had improved his condition in the year proceeding his hospitalization in August 2025, his father said.

Lachica was hospitalized in one facility before being transferred to Abrazo Health Arrowhead after sustaining a possible stroke and losing weight.

Days prior to his discharge, his health declined to the point where he was "delusional" and "immobile," the lawsuit states. On Aug. 13, 2025, Kaelan lashed out and struck a nurse and asked to leave the hospital "against medical advice," the family's attorney, Richard Lyons, told Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit alleges that Kaelan was put in a wheelchair and into an Uber, which the hospital paid for, and was taken to a homeless shelter in the downtown Phoenix. He couldn't remember his address, Lyons said.

However, Kaelan's address was on his medical records and was easily accessible to hospital staff prior to his discharge, the complaint states.

"I mean they literally got him in a wheelchair and pushed him outside and discharged him," Lyons said. "And I don't mean medically discharged, I mean they evicted him from the hospital because they did not want him as a patient anymore."

Kaelen was spotted collapsed on a sidewalk by a nearby police officer, his family said. Temperatures reportedly reached triple digits that day.

"How in the world are you gonna discharge a man who is very ill and just dump him on a sidewalk in the middle of August?" Lyons said. "If he, you know, whether he can make medical decisions for himself or not, people die out here in the heat all the time."

The hospital called Seth Lachica in the early morning hours while he was asleep to notify him that his son was being discharged. After circling the area where Kaelan was dropped off, he found emergency responders performing CPR on his son in the street.

"I told them not to release him. They f------ 'Ubered' him here," Lachica told the officers on scene. "They 'Ubered' him here this morning and just f------ dropped him off to die."

Kaelan was taken to another hospital where he died. The lawsuit alleges that Abrazo staff displayed a conscious disregard for Kaelen’s physical safety and wellbeing.

"One would not expect a bouncer at a bar to dump an incapacitated patron onto a hot Phoenix sidewalk in the middle of August—let alone the staff at a hospital," the lawsuit states. "Yet that is exactly what the Abrazo staff did to Kaelen. This conduct goes beyond mere negligence, or medical malpractice—their decision to have their very sick young patient dumped onto the sidewalk—in Phoenix, in August--directly caused Kaelen’s death."

Abrazo Health declined to comment on the lawsuit when reached by Fox News Digital.