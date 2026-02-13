Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Nancy Guthrie

Trump comments on why FBI has not yet taken over Nancy Guthrie case, whether cartels possibly involved

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Arizona home Feb 1

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Trump comments on why FBI hasn't taken over Nancy Guthrie case, whether cartels possibly involved Video

Trump comments on why FBI hasn't taken over Nancy Guthrie case, whether cartels possibly involved

President Donald Trump commented on why the FBI has not taken over the Nancy Guthrie case and whether cartels or another nation state could be involved while departing the White House on Friday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday commented on why the FBI has not taken over as the lead agency investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie nearly two weeks since she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her home Feb. 1, and no suspects or persons of interest have been publicly named by authorities 13 days later.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump explained why the Pima County Sheriff's Department remains the lead on the investigation. 

"They didn't want to let go of it, which is fine. It's up to them. It's really up to the communities," Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday afternoon. "But ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made."

DNA SPLATTER SUGGESTS NANCY GUTHRIE WAS BLEEDING FROM ‘EITHER THE HANDS OR FACE,' EXPERT SAYS

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had said earlier that FBI Director Kash Patel assured her that the bureau was on the ground in Arizona and is offering local authorities the "full resources" of the federal government.

The president's comments came after a U.S. law enforcement source told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is blocking the FBI from key evidence.

During an interview Friday with Fox News' Matt Finn, Nanos defended his department's partnership with the FBI, saying his office did not find a glove at Guthrie's property and a private Florida lab, which the sheriff's department has been contracted with for decades, began receiving evidence at the start of the investigation and that the FBI agreed that evidence should continue to be sent there instead of the FBI's national crime laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to reporters in Arizona.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media in Catalina, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2026, while answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie. ( Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

LATEST FBI NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASS IN GUTHRIE CASE COULD MEAN FEDS HAVE 'DIGITAL EVIDENCE:' FORMER AGENT

Nanos added he called the FBI for assistance on the next working day after Guthrie's disappearance and that it would be "absolutely crazy" to not take advantage of their partnership.

FBI Phoenix on Thursday said new "identifying details" about Guthrie's potential abductor have been confirmed after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division. 

The suspect is described as a man, roughly 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build.

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of the "Today" host. (Courtesy of NBC)

SEE IT: FBI SCOURS NEIGHBORHOODS NEAR NANCY GUTHRIE’S ARIZONA HOME

Officials also specified the brand of backpack the suspect was seen wearing in a video released Tuesday, confirming it was a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was also asked Friday whether cartels or possibly another "nation state" could be involved in Guthrie's disappearance.

"You can't say that yet," Trump said outside the White House, responding to a question from Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich. "It's a little bit early."

"But it's somebody [who] either knew what they were doing very well, or they were rank amateurs. Either way, it's not a good situation," Trump added.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue