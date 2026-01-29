Wild video captures tire flying off British Airways plane moments after takeoff in Las Vegas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video captured the moment a tire flew off a plane moments after takeoff Monday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The terrifying scene unfolded at about 8:45 p.m. local time as British Airways flight 274 attempted takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Footage appeared to show the plane taking off, before a wheel fell to the ground shortly after the plane left the runway.

ALL 8 TIRES BURST IN HARROWING ATLANTA LANDING FAILURE INVOLVING PASSENGER JET

FAA officials said the Airbus A350 continued to Heathrow Airport in London where it "landed safely."

The Airbus A350 is a wide-body aircraft designed for international travel and is one of the newest jets in commercial airline service.

CAUSE OF FAILED ALASKA AIRLINES LANDING GEAR THAT SENT PASSENGERS SCREAMING REVEALED

First entering service in 2015, the A350 typically carries between 300 and 350 passengers, depending on configuration.

It is unclear how many people were onboard at the time of the incident, and if there were any injuries.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

British Airways did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.