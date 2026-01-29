Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas

Wild video captures tire flying off British Airways plane moments after takeoff in Las Vegas

Airbus A350 continued to London's Heathrow Airport where it landed safely, FAA says

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Flight looses wheel mid-takeoff at Las Vegas airport Video

Flight looses wheel mid-takeoff at Las Vegas airport

A British Airways flight lost a wheel in midair during takeoff Monday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Flightradar24)

Dramatic video captured the moment a tire flew off a plane moments after takeoff Monday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The terrifying scene unfolded at about 8:45 p.m. local time as British Airways flight 274 attempted takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Footage appeared to show the plane taking off, before a wheel fell to the ground shortly after the plane left the runway.

British Airways plane

A British Airways plane lost a tire midair after takeoff in Las Vegas. (Flightradar24)

FAA officials said the Airbus A350 continued to Heathrow Airport in London where it "landed safely."

The Airbus A350 is a wide-body aircraft designed for international travel and is one of the newest jets in commercial airline service.

British Airways plane

The plane was seen taking off before the incident. (Flightradar24)

First entering service in 2015, the A350 typically carries between 300 and 350 passengers, depending on configuration.

It is unclear how many people were onboard at the time of the incident, and if there were any injuries.

British Airways Boeing 777 taxiing for take off, surrounded by other planes

British Airways has not yet confirmed if there were any reported injuries. (iStock)

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

