Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Wild dashcam video shows handcuffed suspect steal squad car before high-speed chase, fatal crash in Colorado

Armed suspect Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III died in the Colorado crash

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Colorado police video shows handcuffed suspect steal cruiser before fatal crash Video

Colorado police video shows handcuffed suspect steal cruiser before fatal crash

Police placed Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III in the back of squad car after a car chase on June 28. Then he wriggled into the front seat and stole it – leading officers and deputies on a deadly high-speed chase.

A Colorado man taken into custody following a shots-fired call and police chase is seen on video scooting into the front seat of a state police car and taking off down Highway 50 once again in Otero County before speeding into a fatal finale.

The suspect, Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III, later died after the car spun out on a stop strip and slammed into a tractor-trailer on the side of the road.

Around 11 a.m. on June 20, Otero County deputies responded to a report of shots fired and called for help from state troopers to track down the fleeing suspect, who was driving erratically and had already caused accidents on the highway, according to authorities.

OHIO MAN ACCUSED OF EXECUTING 3 YOUNG SONS SEEN IN BODYCAM VIDEO SITTING CALMLY NEXT TO GUN AFTERWARD

WATCH: Colorado police video shows handcuffed suspect steal cruiser before fatal crash

Colorado police video shows handcuffed suspect steal cruiser before fatal crash Video

Police knocked his car off the road and took him into custody. In bodycam video, deputies recover a loaded handgun from the passenger seat and discuss having witnessed the suspect "ram" another car in the course of "multiple accidents."

Colorado suspect Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III wriggling out of handcuffs in the back of a police car

Colorado suspect Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III seen preparing to steal a state trooper's car on June 20 after his capture in a prior police chase. The suspect wound up crashing during a second high-speed chase, suffering fatal injuries. (Colorado State Patrol)

While in cuffs, Sanchez tells officers, "My girlfriend f---ing shot at me, and I don't know what the f--- is going on."

"You're under arrest," an officer replies.

But as officers and deputies secured the scene, he could be seen on video from the back of the trooper's car scooting his handcuffed wrists under his legs, then squirming into the front of a Colorado State Patrol cruiser. 

Police deploy Stop Sticks across Highway 50 to stop fleeing suspect

Police deployed Stop Sticks across Highway 50 multiple times – finally snagging the suspect's car before he spun out of control and crashed. (Colorado State Patrol)

CALIFORNIA MAN WHO PUMMELED, SHOT AT FEMALE DEPUTY FOUND NOT GUILTY DESPITE VIDEO OF ATTACK

Dashcam video from the same car shows it accelerating down the road. The radio is on, and troopers can be heard calling for backup and giving updates on the stolen vehicle's location as they begin a pursuit.

He dodges the first set of Stop Sticks deployed across the road.

"You missed him, continuing eastbound," someone calls out over the radio. He avoids another one and continues to speed down the highway.

Moment before stolen police car hits tractor-trailer on Highway 50 in Colorado

Sanchez spun out of control after driving over Stop Sticks and hit a tractor-trailer on the shoulder. (Colorado State Patrol)

But a few minutes later, other officers blocked off the road ahead and set up a stop strip.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ACCUSED OF CHILD MURDERS WORE GPS MONITOR FROM PRIOR SHOOTINGS DURING CRIME, PROSECUTOR SAYS

Sanchez zoomed over the strip, which disabled the car. Then he swerved out of control and smashed into a big rig trailer, spinning off onto the shoulder.

The video shows officers struggling to free the suspect from the decimated car as smoke blows out of the engine bay.

First responders put out a fire in the hood of crashed car as they try to free the suspect from driver's seat

First responders put out a fire in the hood of crashed car as police and deputies try to free the suspect from the driver's seat. He later died from injuries sustained in the crash. (Colorado State Patrol)

"He's alive," one officer says as police pry away twisted metal and other debris. Another calls for his trauma bag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was conscious but had a severe head injury.

Sanchez later died from his critical injuries at the hospital, according to authorities.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports