Wild dashcam video shows handcuffed suspect steal squad car before high-speed chase, fatal crash in Colorado

A Colorado man taken into custody following a shots-fired call and police chase is seen on video scooting into the front seat of a state police car and taking off down Highway 50 once again in Otero County before speeding into a fatal finale.

The suspect, Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III, later died after the car spun out on a stop strip and slammed into a tractor-trailer on the side of the road.

Around 11 a.m. on June 20, Otero County deputies responded to a report of shots fired and called for help from state troopers to track down the fleeing suspect, who was driving erratically and had already caused accidents on the highway, according to authorities.

Police knocked his car off the road and took him into custody. In bodycam video, deputies recover a loaded handgun from the passenger seat and discuss having witnessed the suspect "ram" another car in the course of "multiple accidents."

While in cuffs, Sanchez tells officers, "My girlfriend f---ing shot at me, and I don't know what the f--- is going on."

"You're under arrest," an officer replies.

But as officers and deputies secured the scene, he could be seen on video from the back of the trooper's car scooting his handcuffed wrists under his legs, then squirming into the front of a Colorado State Patrol cruiser.

Dashcam video from the same car shows it accelerating down the road. The radio is on, and troopers can be heard calling for backup and giving updates on the stolen vehicle's location as they begin a pursuit.

He dodges the first set of Stop Sticks deployed across the road.

"You missed him, continuing eastbound," someone calls out over the radio. He avoids another one and continues to speed down the highway.

But a few minutes later, other officers blocked off the road ahead and set up a stop strip.

Sanchez zoomed over the strip, which disabled the car. Then he swerved out of control and smashed into a big rig trailer, spinning off onto the shoulder.

The video shows officers struggling to free the suspect from the decimated car as smoke blows out of the engine bay.

"He's alive," one officer says as police pry away twisted metal and other debris. Another calls for his trauma bag.

He was conscious but had a severe head injury.

Sanchez later died from his critical injuries at the hospital, according to authorities.

The truck driver was not hurt.