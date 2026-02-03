Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Jill Biden's ex-husband charged with murder in current wife's death in Delaware

William Stevenson, 77, was arrested following a weeks-long investigation into Linda Stevenson's death in a Delaware home

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Stevenson, reportedly former first lady Jill Biden's ex-husband, was arrested and charged with murdering his current wife, authorities said Tuesday. 

Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Linda Stevenson, said the New Castle County Police in Delaware. 

PHOTOS REVEAL VIRGINIA NANNY TOOK SLAIN WIFE’S PLACE IN MASTER BEDROOM WEEKS AFTER LOVE TRIANGLE MURDERS

Jill Biden and William Stevenson

Former first lady Jill Biden ex-husband, William Stevenson, has been charged with killing his current wife.  (Getty Images; New Castle County Police)

Officers were called on Dec. 28 concerning a domestic dispute to a home where they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive, authorities said at the time. 

After being pronounced dead, her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Authorities did not list a cause of death on Tuesday. 

AFFLUENT VIRGINIA SUBURB ROCKED AS TRIAL BEGINS FOR EX-FEDERAL AGENT HUSBAND IN NANNY LOVE-TRIANGLE MURDERS

Joe and Jill Biden in East Hampton

President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Marine One at East Hampton Airport, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in East Hampton, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Stevenson was arrested following an "extensive weeks-long investigation," police said. 

A grand jury indicted Stevenson on Monday. He was taken to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000.00 cash bail.

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Joe and Jill Biden, but they did not immediately respond.

The former first lady married Stevenson in 1970 when she was 18 and attending the University of Delaware, and he was 23, according to reports. 

First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Women's Health Research in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple were married for five years before they divorced. She eventually went on to marry then-Senator Joe Biden.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue