Jill Biden's ex-husband charged with murder in current wife's death in Delaware

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Stevenson, reportedly former first lady Jill Biden's ex-husband, was arrested and charged with murdering his current wife, authorities said Tuesday.

Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Linda Stevenson, said the New Castle County Police in Delaware.

PHOTOS REVEAL VIRGINIA NANNY TOOK SLAIN WIFE’S PLACE IN MASTER BEDROOM WEEKS AFTER LOVE TRIANGLE MURDERS

Officers were called on Dec. 28 concerning a domestic dispute to a home where they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive, authorities said at the time.

After being pronounced dead, her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Authorities did not list a cause of death on Tuesday.

AFFLUENT VIRGINIA SUBURB ROCKED AS TRIAL BEGINS FOR EX-FEDERAL AGENT HUSBAND IN NANNY LOVE-TRIANGLE MURDERS

Stevenson was arrested following an "extensive weeks-long investigation," police said.

A grand jury indicted Stevenson on Monday. He was taken to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000.00 cash bail.

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Joe and Jill Biden, but they did not immediately respond.

The former first lady married Stevenson in 1970 when she was 18 and attending the University of Delaware, and he was 23, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple were married for five years before they divorced. She eventually went on to marry then-Senator Joe Biden.