Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Affluent Virginia suburb rocked as trial begins for ex-federal agent husband in nanny love-triangle murders

Brendan Banfield allegedly lured victim to home and staged scene with Brazilian au pair

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Brazilian au pair charged with murdering man in Virginia employers' home Video

Brazilian au pair charged with murdering man in Virginia employers' home

Brazilian au pair Juliana Peres Magalhaes is charged in connection with Joseph Ryan's murder in her employers' Virginia home in 2023, according to FOX 5 DC.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of Brendan Banfield, a former IRS special agent who is accused of orchestrating a grisly double murder to conceal an affair with his family's au pair.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were seated Monday as the trial begins, FOX 5 reported.

Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan at the Banfields’ home in the idyllic Washington, D.C., suburb of Herndon, Virginia.

According to court records, Banfield and then-22-year-old Brazilian au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães were present when his wife and Ryan were killed in the home's primary bedroom. At the time, the au pair told investigators they had discovered Ryan — a stranger — stabbing Banfield's wife and had both opened fire to stop the intruder.

Brendan Banfield mugshot

Brendan Banfield is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. (Fairfax Co. PD)

AFFLUENT VIRGINIA HUSBAND, NANNY CHARGED WITH MURDERS IN MANSION LOVE TRIANGLE

Prosecutors, however, allege a more calculated plot. They say that Banfield and Magalhães lured Ryan to the house and staged the scene to make the homicides appear like an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors have said Banfield was impersonating his wife, Christine, in an online account on a fetish website. Prosecutors said the husband lured Ryan to the couple’s Herndon-area home as part of his plot to kill his wife.

"It is a theory in search of facts rather than a series of facts supporting a theory," John Carroll, Banfield’s attorney, previously said.

Framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Magalhaes

A framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Magalhaes and the mistress' lingerie were found in the room where the double homicide occurred, according to prosecutors. (Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's Office)

VIRGINIA AU PAIR MURDER: FETISH PLOT, AFFAIR, GUN RANGE TIED TO DOUBLE HOMICIDE AT HOME, PROSECUTORS REVEAL

When police initially responded to a 911 call from the residence in February 2023, they found Christine with stab wounds to the neck and Ryan with fatal gunshot wounds in the upstairs bedroom of the home.

Authorities took Christine to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis said. Officials recovered a knife and two guns from the scene.

Christine Banfield

The account used to summon Joseph Ryan was made and used on slain mother Christine Banfield's laptop – but investigators have questioned whether she was the one communicating on the account. (Christine Banfield on Facebook)

AFFLUENT VIRGINIA SUBURB ROCKED BY MANSION MURDER MYSTERY AS NANNY FACES TRIAL

Banfield has pleaded not guilty in the case, but Magalhães, a Brazilian national, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in late 2024.

She is expected to testify against Banfield during the trial and provide a first-hand account of the alleged plot.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

The Banfields’ home in the idyllic Washington, D.C., suburb of Herndon.

Fairfax County police initially responded to the double homicide in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way in Herndon on Feb. 24, 2023. (FOX 5 DC)

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

If convicted, Banfield is expected to face life in prison. Fox News Digital has reached out to Banfield’s attorney, John Carroll, for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The trial is expected to last four weeks. Court sessions will begin at 10 a.m. each day and run Monday through Thursday, according to court administrators.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue