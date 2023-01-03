WI police investigating New Year's bar shooting that killed 2, including owner

Police in Racine are investigating a New Year's shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner.

Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun's Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Family members identified the owner as Avery "Rerun" Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named after him.

"He was loving," Akem Stilo, Stewart’s grandson, told reporters. "He was caring. He looked out for his people, community. You know, he was a good person, a real stand-up dude."

No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.