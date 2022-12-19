Expand / Collapse search
Michigan man sentenced in connection with West Virginia NYE bar shooting

Kymoni Davis, 33, was thrown out of the bar and came back with a pistol and opened fire through a door, authorities said

A Michigan man convicted of wounding seven people in a West Virginia bar after being thrown out of a 2019 New Year's Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison. 

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"This senseless act of gun violence demonstrates the consequences when firearms are in the wrong hands," U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.

Kymoni Davis, 33, opened fire in a West Virginia bar after being thrown out of a 2019 New Year's Eve party, authorities said. (Huntington Police Department)

Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019 before returning with a 9mm pistol, federal prosecutors said. He fired several shots through the door and fled, authorities said. 

Surveillance video helped investigators connect Davis to the crime. He was arrested in August 2020 by the U.S. Marshals Service. 

The victims of the shooting were treated at local hospitals and released. The bar was later shut down for licensing issues and failure to pay taxes. 

Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan and was wanted in Illinois for fraud, police said.

