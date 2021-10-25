McAuliffe supporters short on substance when asked why they plan to vote for Dem candidate

Terry McAuliffe supporters at a Virginia rally shared why they are voting for the Democrat to be the state's next governor.

"Why am I supporting Terry McAuliffe? Number one, I want to keep Virginia blue," one woman, a former Virginia teacher, told Fox News at the Dumfries rally.

Another man said: "Personally, I don't know him, but only thing is because he's a Democrat."

Another woman agreed: "We need a Democrat to run this state of ours. Anything he does is good with me."

McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia, is running against Republican Glenn Youngkin. A recent Monmouth University poll showed the candidates tied at 46% among likely voters.

Only a few McAuliffe supporters named the specific policies they were voting on.

"The big five are what really count in this. Education, transportation, the health of the public, the safety of the public and the environment," one man told Fox News.

The former teacher said: "I support his education policies. I support mask mandates, especially in our schools and other public institutions."

Others were motivated to vote for McAuliffe because they felt Youngkin was like former President Trump.

Youngkin's "whole agenda is not about Virginians," one woman told Fox News. "It's about what Trump wants. And that's not what Terry is about."

President Biden will campaign for McAuliffe at a rally on Tuesday in Arlington. The election is set for Nov. 2.