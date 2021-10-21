Biden to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in toss-up Virginia election

As polls show the Virginia gubernatorial election neck-and-neck between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, President Biden is scheduled to appear with the Democrat on the campaign trail.

The McAuliffe campaign put out a media advisory alerting the press that Biden would campaign with McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday, exactly one week before the election.

YOUNGKIN VOWS TO HOLD LOUDOUN COUNTY OFFICIALS RESPONSIBLE AFTER ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULTS

McAuliffe announced the Biden event along with a slew of events featuring politicians from Virginia and the nation at large. On Saturday, former President Barack Obama will campaign with McAuliffe in Richmond. On Sunday, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison will rally for McAuliffe in Charlottesville.

The most recent polls have put McAuliffe and Youngkin in a dead heat, with Monmouth University finding both candidates at 46%. The Democrat still leads in the RealClearPolitics polling average, 48.8% to McAuliffe's 47%, a vanishing percentage well within the margin of error.

Amid tense school board meetings in Fairfax and Loudoun counties that have drawn national media coverage, McAuliffe declared in a debate, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." Fox News polling has shown that most Virginia likely voters – and 57 percent of Virginia parents – disagreed with that statement, and Younkin has pressed McAuliffe on it. While McAuliffe claimed that Youngkin took the statement out of context, the Youngkin campaign launched an ad showing McAuliffe standing by the statement seven times.

MAJORITY OF VIRGINIA PARENTS WANT A SAY IN THEIR KIDS' EDUCATION, FOX NEWS POLL FINDS

Both Youngkin and McAuliffe have pledged to pay Virginia teachers more, investing in education. Youngkin has faulted McAuliffe for lowering standards in the state's schools, however. While McAuliffe served as governor between 2014 and 2018, he signed a bill ordering a deemphasis on standardized test results in accrediting Virginia public schools. While 88 schools were denied accreditation under the old standards in 2017, no school has been denied accreditation since the new standards went into effect in 2018.

McAuliffe has touted the deemphasis on standardized testing as a positive, while Youngkin faulted him for it.

McAuliffe has also championed the strong economic performance of Virginia during his previous term, promising a return to growth. Meanwhile, Youngkin has championed tax cuts and entrepreneurship programs.

Early voting has already begun in the race, and Election Day is on November 2.