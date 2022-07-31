White House physician says President Biden continues to test positive for COVID

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation, his physician announced Sunday.

The announcement comes one day after Biden tested positive for the virus once again in a rebound case. Biden first contracted COVID earlier in July and suffered moderate symptoms.

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Biden "continues to feel well" in a letter update addressed to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," O'Connor wrote. "The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously stated."

BIDEN 'PLAYED TOO LOOSE' WITH CDC'S MASK GUIDANCE AFTER NEGATIVE COVID TEST, DOCTOR SAYS: 'NOT A GOOD LOOK

BIDEN ABLE TO RESUME PHYSICAL EXERCISE AS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS 'ALMOST COMPLETELY RESOLVED'

"He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," he added. As I have stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden last tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.