Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

White House physician says President Biden continues to test positive for COVID

Biden appeared to come down with a rebound COVID case late last week

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation, his physician announced Sunday.

The announcement comes one day after Biden tested positive for the virus once again in a rebound case. Biden first contracted COVID earlier in July and suffered moderate symptoms.

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Biden "continues to feel well" in a letter update addressed to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," O'Connor wrote. "The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously stated."

BIDEN 'PLAYED TOO LOOSE' WITH CDC'S MASK GUIDANCE AFTER NEGATIVE COVID TEST, DOCTOR SAYS: 'NOT A GOOD LOOK

U.S. President Joe Biden, March 31, 2022. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, March 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

BIDEN ABLE TO RESUME PHYSICAL EXERCISE AS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS 'ALMOST COMPLETELY RESOLVED'

"He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," he added. As I have stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden last tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders