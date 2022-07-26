Biden able to resume physical exercise as COVID-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden "feels well enough" to resume his physical exercise regimen, the White House doctor said Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the presidents fifth day in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

"President Biden completed his five-day trial of Paxlovid last night. His symptoms have almost completely resolved," White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, echoing an update he first made Monday.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," O’Connor detailed. "The president now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regime."

The White House doctor first announced Biden’s symptoms had "almost completely resolved" on Monday and said, "When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

O’Connor said the president had tolerated his treatment well and was responding to therapy "as expected."

"As I’ve stated previously, the president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit social distance) proximity to him," the doctor added.

Biden reportedly continued his presidential duties by speaking over the phone and holding meetings virtually.

The president posted a photo Monday to Twitter that showed him working alongside his dog, Commander.

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to test negative for COVID-19.

