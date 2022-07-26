Expand / Collapse search
Biden able to resume physical exercise as COVID-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

Biden completes five days of Paxlovid treatment after testing positive for coronavirus

President Biden "feels well enough" to resume his physical exercise regimen, the White House doctor said Tuesday. 

The announcement comes on the presidents fifth day in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

U.S. President Joe Biden rides a bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., June 18, 2022. 

U.S. President Joe Biden rides a bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., June 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

BIDEN'S COVID SYMPTOMS ARE 'ALMOST COMPLETELY RESOLVED,' WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN SAYS

"President Biden completed his five-day trial of Paxlovid last night. His symptoms have almost completely resolved," White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, echoing an update he first made Monday. 

Read the doctor letter:

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," O’Connor detailed. "The president now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regime."

The White House doctor first announced Biden’s symptoms had "almost completely resolved" on Monday and said, "When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

O’Connor said the president had tolerated his treatment well and was responding to therapy "as expected."

BIDEN'S SYMPTOMS IMPROVE 'SIGNIFICANTLY' FOLLOWING COVID-19 INFECTION, WILL CONTINUE TO ISOLATE, DOCTOR SAYS

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday, July 25, 2022, at the White House in Washington. 

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday, July 25, 2022, at the White House in Washington.  (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

"As I’ve stated previously, the president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit social distance) proximity to him," the doctor added. 

Biden reportedly continued his presidential duties by speaking over the phone and holding meetings virtually. 

The president posted a photo Monday to Twitter that showed him working alongside his dog, Commander. 

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to test negative for COVID-19. 

Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.

