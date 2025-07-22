White House flips script on Hunter Biden's explosive rant against Trump and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. White House flips script on Hunter Biden's explosive rant against Trump

2. Iran will not give up nuclear enrichment, top official confirms in exclusive FOX News interview

3. Harris celebrates one-year anniversary of her failed campaign in wildly mocked post

MAJOR HEADLINES

LAW AND DISORDER – Recall effort against blue city DA takes off after alleged sex offender's case dismissed. Continue reading …

MISSED SIGNS – Friend recalls last text from dentist's wife as murder trial enters second week. Continue reading …

DEADLY ACCIDENT – Family reveals shocking details of what really happened in MRI incident. Continue reading …

‘YOU WILL BE MISSED’ – 'Cosby Show' actor dead at 54 as Hollywood shares emotional farewells. Continue reading …

MOVING FORWARD – Astronomer interim CEO finds silver lining after viral Kiss Cam scandal. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POWER SHIFT – Mark Green resigns from Congress, further shrinking House GOP majority. Continue reading …

HISTORIC TURN – NATO enters brave new era under pressure from US, Russia. Continue reading …

SUNSHINE STATE SWIPE – DeSantis has five-word response to Cuomo over relocation joke. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘CLICK’-DRIVEN – Sen. Fetterman's wife blasts journalists for invading family privacy after husband's hospitalization. Continue reading …

LOOKING AWAY – Legacy media outlets largely silent on Tulsi Gabbard's bombshell Obama administration claims. Continue reading …

OVER THE OUTRAGE – Billy Joel tells Bill Maher he's done caring what woke critics think. Continue reading …

'CERTAINLY WORKING' – ABC reporter disputes LA mayor saying Trump's border policy is harmful. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Trump could secure his place in American history with this bold immigration reform strategy. Continue reading …

DANIEL HANDEL – I worked for USAID for 11 years – this is how you build a foreign aid system that actually works. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

DEADLY HARVEST – Federal probe finds doctors attempted organ removal while donors still alive. Continue reading …

JUICY BARTER – Tropical fruit now accepted as payment by restaurants in major city. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fruit frontiers and star-spangled symbols. Take the quiz here …

ANCIENT ANTICS – Rare 1,300-year-old medieval doodles reveal humor and daily life. Continue reading …

MEAT EATER – Woman credits diet decision for latest successes. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – Democrats' policies shield these monsters from deportation. See video …

TOM HOMAN – The Left doesn't want to admit the truth. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.