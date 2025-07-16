Expand / Collapse search
Museums Exhibits

Museum unveils 1,300-year-old monk doodles revealing surprising complaints about hangovers and weather

Complaints about being 'ale-killed' and enduring cold weather show human side of monastic existence

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Newly displayed 1,300-year-old doodles suggest that medieval monastic life wasn’t all about solemn chants and holy scripture.

Now on view at the National Museum of Ireland, Kildare Street, the scribbles are part of the "Words on the Wave: Ireland and St. Gallen in Early Medieval Europe" exhibit until October 24.

In a release shared with Fox News Digital, the museum confirmed that the medieval-focused exhibition features over 100 objects and free admission for visitors.

Seventeen ancient manuscripts, on loan from Switzerland’s seventh-century Abbey Library of St. Gall, will be on view for visitors.

One of the exhibit's most curious books is called Priscian’s Institutiones Grammaticae, which contains "thousands of scribbles in the margins by monks in the Old Irish language," according to the museum.

Split image of monk illustration, museum exteriors

A new exhibit at the National Museum of Ireland, shown at right, sheds light on the daily lives of medieval monks. (Bridgeman via Getty Images; iStock)

Though the book was written in the sixth century, the doodles were penned most likely by northern Irish monks in the 850s.

"[They] offer us a rare and very real glimpse into the daily lives and personalities of early medieval Irish monks."

"It was probably written in the monasteries of Nendrum or Bangor in the North of Ireland but was on the Continent within a decade of being written," the press release noted.

The museum also said the books feature "witty banter" – but you'd need to understand Old Irish to get the jokes.

Curator Matthew Seaver shared some of the highlights of the doodles with The Guardian. One monk wrote that he was "ale-killed" — or having a hangover. 

Matthew Seaver (seen left) and Maeve Sikora smiling at book

Museum officials Matthew Seaver, at left, and Maeve Sikora, right, are shown viewing a medieval manuscript. Visitors to the National Museum of Ireland can now view rare texts loaned from the Abbey Library of St. Gall. (National Museum of Ireland)

Other friars scribbled complaints about cold weather and poor-quality materials.

"New parchment, bad ink. O I say nothing more," one humorous scribbling reveals.

In another entry, a monk worried about a Viking raid. The writing reads, "Bitter is the wind tonight, it tosses the ocean’s white hair: I fear not the coursing of a clear sea by the fierce heroes from Lothlend."

Close-up of scribbles

Some of the scribbled notes blend humor with hardship, including laments about weather and bad ink. (Stiftsbibliothek, St. Gallen.)

Seaver noted that the scribbles are "full of human voices, humor, frustration and resilience."

"[They] offer us a rare and very real glimpse into the daily lives and personalities of early medieval Irish monks," the historian said.

Also on display is an 8th-century brooch, a Viking sword and Ireland’s oldest and largest container of sacred books, called the Lough Kinale Book Shrine.

In a statement, NMI chair Cathal O’Donoghue said he was "honored to be entrusted with such a significant loan."

Split image of manuscript, curators at museum

Curators say the monkish doodles reflect frustration, humor and resilience within a medieval monastery. (Stiftsbibliothek, St. Gallen; National Museum of Ireland)

"This is the most significant exhibition at the National Museum, Kildare Street in decades," O’Donoghue said.

"The exhibition of the manuscripts provides a unique context for the display of artifacts from our own collection, many of which have recently been conserved and are on public display for the first time."

