Malcolm-Jamal Warner remembered by Hollywood: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé honor late 'Cosby Show' star

Hollywood stars honored Malcolm-Jamal Warner with moving tributes to "The Cosby Show" actor shared one day after his drowning death in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé and Kate Hudson were just a few colleagues who paid respects online to Warner.

"Speechless on this one," Foxx shared on Instagram Monday with a photo of "The Resident" star. "Rest in power, my brother."

Beyoncé added an image of Warner to her website, and wrote, "Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. For being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed."

"Spent time working on a film in Australia with Malcolm and he was the kindest and sweetest," Kate Hudson wrote on her Instagram stories. "My heart is heavy and sending such love to @malcolmjamalwar family."

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Working alongside him on The Resident was an honor," Morris Chestnut shared online. "He brought so much depth, warmth, and wisdom to every scene and every conversation. One of the nicest in the business. Rest easy, brother. Your legacy lives on."

"Everyone at Fox is heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, the extraordinary Malcolm-Jamal Warner," the network said in a statement shared with The Associated Press. "While his iconic roles – from comedic to dramatic – are unforgettable and timeless, Malcolm will be remembered most for his warmth, kind heart and the lasting impact he had on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."

Warner's former "9-1-1" co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt posted in her Instagram stories, "I cannot believe this. This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the 911 family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family."

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a carousel of images with Warner online, and wrote, "I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss."

Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, "I actually am speechless!!!!! No words! Theo was our son, our brother, our friend... He was absolutely so familiar, and we rejoiced at how TV got it right!! But... Malcolm got it right... and now... we reveled in your life and are gutted by this loss. Blessings and prayers to your family and loved ones... We will speak your name—always."

Taraji P. Henson admitted Warner's death "hurt" in a post shared online. "Malcolm, we grew up with you," she wrote. "Thank you for the art, the wisdom, the grace you gave us!!!!! You left the world better than you found it. Rest easy, king!!!! Your legacy lives far beyond the screen."

Warner co-hosted the "Not All Hood" podcast with Candace Kelly, a platform where different lived experiences were discussed from within the Black community.

"We’re heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner," the Fanbase network said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "On Fanbase, he showed us what it means to be a creator with purpose, Malcolm brought intention, integrity, and brilliance wherever he was. His legacy runs deep and we were honored to witness it. His voice as a Black man in America shaped generations and reminded creators everywhere of the power of speaking truth through their work.The Fanbase community joins the world in mourning his loss and honoring the impact he had on culture. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who were inspired by his light."

Warner was swimming Sunday at Playa Grande de Cocles in the Limon province when a current pulled him into deeper waters, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department claimed.

"He was rescued by people on the beach," an initial report stated, but first responders could not revive the actor.

Warner gained fame as the son of Heathcliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. He appeared in all 197 episodes of the NBC sitcom.

In 1986, Warner earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy.

The show's legacy was tarnished after Cosby was accused of sexual assault . Cosby's 2018 conviction was overturned in 2021. Since then, five more women have come forward with accusations against the comedian.

Despite the controversy, Warner was still proud of the show.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on – first and foremost, Black culture – but also American culture," Warner told People magazine in 2023.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.