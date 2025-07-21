Kamala Harris mocked for post celebrating one-year anniversary of failed presidential campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked on Monday for commemorating the one-year anniversary of the start of her failed presidential campaign.

One year ago Monday, then-President Joe Biden announced via social media that he would be dropping out of the presidential race. He shortly thereafter endorsed Harris, who went on to become the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Harris celebrated the anniversary by writing a post on X with photos from her past campaign.

"One year ago today, I began my campaign for President of the United States. Over the 107 days of our race, I had the opportunity and honor to travel our nation and meet with Americans who were fighting for a better future. And today, millions of Americans continue to stand up for our values, our ideals, and our democracy. Their courage and resolve inspires me. Whether you are attending a protest, calling your representatives, or building community, I want to say: Thank you. We are in this fight together," Harris wrote.

Many social media users were not as impressed, with some pointing out that she neglected to reference Biden in the photos or the post.

"You didn’t get a single primary vote. How very democratic," Twitchy’s Amy Curtis wrote.

RNC Research, managed by the Republican National Committee, posted, "Becoming the presidential nominee without getting a single vote is not the flex you think it is."

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross joked, "lol. complete Joe Biden erasure."

Political commentator Link Lauren agreed, "No mention of Biden again. Really trying to erase her association with him. She was there in lockstep with that failing administration. I don’t have amnesia."

"I wonder what caused that campaign to begin on July 21," National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin remarked.

"’One year ago today, I began my campaign for President of the United States.’ Oh wow, I remember that. What did Drew Barrymore call you? Momala? Oooh, and Beyonce endorsed you, right? How did you work out? Did you win?" author John Hawkins joked.

"Your failure and reputation were complete," Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter wrote.

FEC filings showed the Harris campaign spent more than $1 billion in three months, including spending on celebrity influencers, radical activist groups and private jets. She lost to President Donald Trump in November.