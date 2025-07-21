White House flips script on Hunter Biden's profanity-laced rant against Trump's immigration policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House called out Hunter Biden after he slammed the Trump administration’s immigration policies in a recent web series interview.

The younger Biden echoed a popular Democratic talking point during a heated rant while appearing on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.

"Am I not supposed to feel for someone? Am I going to be like all these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration?' F--- you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned?" Biden later added.

"How do you think you got food on your f---ing table?" he continued. "Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f---ing garden? Who do you think is here? By the f---ing sheer f---ing just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their family a better chance."

JOHN KERRY ADMITS TRUMP WAS 'RIGHT' ON BORDER, SAYS HE TOLD BIDEN THAT DEMOCRATS MISSED ON IMMIGRATION

The White House pulled no punches after the interview from Biden, who was a major player behind the scenes during the Biden administration and faced a lot of scrutiny for his past overseas business dealings.

"A CBP agent was just shot in the face by two criminal illegal aliens that Joe Biden let into the country but Hunter is more concerned about who is going to clean up his hotel room after his benders," Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, told Fox News Digital.

"This sort of callous, self-interested maliciousness from the entire Biden Crime Family is exactly why Joe Biden left office with record-low approval ratings," Jackson added.

The administration has sent those believed or known to be from designated foreign terrorist organizations, like MS-13, to the prison in El Salvador, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to ramp up immigration operations across the country, including in sanctuary cities. Meanwhile, many people in the country illegally have opted to self-deport, as the Department of Homeland Security is offering $1,000 and free travel out of the country for those without an additional criminal background.

OBAMA SEEMS TO SWIPE AT TRUMP IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN, SAYING MIGRANTS 'TREATED AS ENEMIES'

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Democrats have repeatedly gotten into hot water for mentioning the service and agricultural industries to counteract Trump’s stances on immigration.

Famously, Kelly Osbourne was slammed for saying, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets? Donald Trump?" on "The View" in 2015, which she later apologized for.

"We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying, 'Why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here,'" Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in 2022 when she was speaker of the House.

More recently, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, faced scrutiny for remarks at the South by Southwest Festival in March.

"How many of you are sending your kids to college?" Crockett said. "How many of you are sending your kids to college to go and work on the farms?"

"Now, how many of you are looking to send your kids into hospitality after this college education so that they can go and make the beds at the hotels?" the Democrat asked.

"How many of you are planning to send your kids to college – because that's what we do, we send everybody to college – how many of you are planning to send your kids to college so that they can then go and build these houses?" Crockett continued.

In the interview, the former president’s son also called both President Donald Trump and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele a "dictator," and referred to the Central American nation’s terrorism confinement center as a likely "death camp."

WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES BIDEN ADMIN OF LEAVING THOUSANDS OF MIGRANT CHILD TRAFFICKING REPORTS UNINVESTIGATED

"What we're going to do is we're going to send masked men to this marginalized group and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country," he said in an interview with the "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" YouTube channel. "What am I describing right then? Am I describing Germany? Am I describing the United States right now? Because I will tell you what, if you think that the prison in El Salvador is not a f---ing concentration camp, you're out of your f---ing mind."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden was granted a pardon by his father in December for any crimes he "has committed or may have committed" dating back to 2014. Biden said his son was "being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted" after he was convicted in two federal cases in 2024 for tax and firearm offenses.

"I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport," Hunter Biden said in a statement at the time.

"Is it really a surprise that Hunter Biden has no respect for Americans who are upset about the criminal illegal aliens let into our country by Joe Biden? Under Biden’s reckless open-border policies, terrorists, gang members, murderers, and child pedophiles were released into American communities," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated in response to Biden's podcast comments.

"These policies had real consequences. Young Americans, like Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, lost their lives because of illegal aliens who should have never been in this country. Just two days ago, two illegal aliens who entered our country and were released under President Biden shot and nearly killed one of our brave off-duty CBP officers. President Trump and Secretary Noem will never abandon these victims or their families. DHS will continue to deliver on the mandate of the American people to make America safe again," she added.