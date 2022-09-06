Expand / Collapse search
Wet weather moves into Northeast as thunderstorms sweep Gulf Coast, Southeast

Dangerous heat remains a threat for the West

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Heavy rain has moved into the Northeast, where flooding has already caused issues for Rhode Island.  

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE LEAVES 2 DEAD, EXPLODES TO 700 ACRES AS EVACUATIONS ARE ORDERED

Northeast rain forecast

Northeast rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The wet weather will continue through Wednesday.

Fire weather alerts in the West through Wednesday night

Fire weather alerts in the West through Wednesday night (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous record-breaking heat remains a big story for the West, including California.  

Tuesday high temperatures in the West

Tuesday high temperatures in the West (Credit: Fox News)

The high temperatures combined with dry conditions have elevated the fire risk for the Northwest and northern High Plains.

The next Southeast flooding threat

The next Southeast flooding threat (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and storms are going to set up again for flood-prone regions along the Gulf Coast and Southeast later this week.

Tropics forecast

Tropics forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The Tropics are active, with several systems swirling around in the Atlantic, but with no major impacts on the U.S. coast. 

