West Virginia
Published

West Virginia to host tire collection events across the state in October, November

WV officials say up to 10 tires will be accepted per person, tires must be off the rims

Associated Press
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.

A total of 13 events are scheduled. They are being held by the state Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

October events are in Logan County on Friday and Oct. 21, Jefferson and Roane counties on Saturday, Kanawha and Upshur counties on Oct. 15 and Cabell and Pendleton counties on Oct. 22. In November, events will be held in Greenbrier County on Nov. 2, Logan County on Nov. 4, Jackson County on Nov. 5, Hampshire County on Nov. 12 and Wirt County on Nov. 19.

West Virginia is holding 13 tire collection events in October and November.

Up to 10 tires per person will be accepted. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires will be accepted.

Some counties hold ongoing tire collection events. The tire collection calendar and updates are available online.