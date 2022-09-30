Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia University frat cleared of hazing allegations, sanctioned separately on other violations

WVU rep: frat violated student conduct code with 'recruitment and alcohol behaviors'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said.

Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.

"In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code," said Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY STUDENT DIES AFTER FOUND UNRESPONSIVE AT FRAT; TWEET INVESTIGATED

WVU's Pi Kappa Phi has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately for other violations.

WVU's Pi Kappa Phi has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately for other violations.

WVU SYSTEM TUITION COSTS TO INCREASE

The fraternity agreed to participate in education, training and harm reduction programs, WVU said.