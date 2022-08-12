West Nile virus detected in New Mexico mosquitoes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Environmental and health officials in the Albuquerque area say they have found mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.

The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department jointly announced Friday the first detection this year of mosquitoes positive for the virus.

The discovery was made through monitoring of the insects at different locations around the city and unincorporated areas of the county.

Officials say people should take precautions like using insect repellent outdoors. They should also change standing water such as in wading pools and birdbaths.

People infected with West Nile virus can experience symptoms including fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches. It can also possibly lead to meningitis or encephalitis.