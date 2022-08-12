Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

West Nile virus detected in New Mexico mosquitoes

NM officials warn residents should wear insect repellent while outdoors

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Environmental and health officials in the Albuquerque area say they have found mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.

The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department jointly announced Friday the first detection this year of mosquitoes positive for the virus.

The discovery was made through monitoring of the insects at different locations around the city and unincorporated areas of the county.

WEST NILE VIRUS OVERLOOKED DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC? PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERT CITES SIMILAR SYMPTOMS

New Mexico officials say they have found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus.

New Mexico officials say they have found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus.

Officials say people should take precautions like using insect repellent outdoors. They should also change standing water such as in wading pools and birdbaths.

MULTIPLE STATES WARN ON WEST NILE VIRUS RISK AMID PEAK PERIOD

People infected with West Nile virus can experience symptoms including fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches. It can also possibly lead to meningitis or encephalitis.