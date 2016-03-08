Wesleyan football player pleads guilty to drug dealing

A Wesleyan University football player has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he distributed a synthetic drug to fellow members of his team.

Twenty-two-year-old junior Ryan Welch was accused of providing up to 20 teammates with a drug mixture that was described in court papers as a synthetic version of psychedelic drugs "Molly and acid." Authorities say it was known as "Welchie's Special."

The junior defensive back pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

The federal investigation began in October when emergency crews responded to a student in a dorm who went into convulsions after taking the drug. The student was hospitalized for several days.

A university spokeswoman said Welch has been suspended.