WATCH: Video shows retired firefighter fighting back against carjackers before he was killed

Law enforcement in Chicago has released a surveillance video showing a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant fighting back against three suspects who were attempting to steal his car before he was fatally shot last week.

The Chicago Police Department has identified the firefighter as 65-year-old Dwain Williams. The fatal shooting took place around 2 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 3, in the 2400 block of West 118th Street in Chicago’s Beverly Woods neighborhood.

A surveillance video obtained by Fox News shows Williams exiting a popcorn shop as a car pulls up and three suspects get out. Police later said at least two of them were armed.

Williams, sensing danger, can be seen retrieving a gun and hiding for cover behind his car before exchanging gunfire with the suspects. One of them struck Williams in the abdomen before they piled back into the car and drove away.

Williams was later pronounced dead at a hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the suspects were hit. Authorities found the suspected getaway car in Tinley Park over the weekend and are processing it for evidence.

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying the suspects. Several organizations are offering reward money for information leading to an arrest of the suspects involved.

Williams, who served in the fire department for nearly 30 years, retired in 2018. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Williams’ wife Karen, called her husband a “loving, respectful and honorable, a model citizen who tried to lead others in the right direction.”

“This is a really great loss, not only to my family, but to all citizens in Chicago,” she said.

Anyone with information on the matter is being asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271 or anonymously send a tip to cpdtip.com.