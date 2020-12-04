Chicago firefighter dies in exchange of gunfire with would-be carjackers

A retired Chicago firefighter was shot dead trying to stop gun-toting thieves from stealing his vehicle in a brazen afternoon carjacking attempt outside a neighborhood popcorn shop.

Dwain Williams, 65, was a member of the Chicago Fire Department from 1992 to 2018 with many commendations. He had retired as a lieutenant.

Williams had popcorn in his hands when four carjackers confronted him Thursday afternoon outside Lets Get Poppin’ in Morgan Park, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

They shot him in the abdomen, according to the station. Williams had a gun and used it but it’s unclear if he struck anyone.

Police said the carjackers took off in a car they had jumped out of when they saw Williams.

“I can tell you he was a hero,” the station quoted Morgan Park alderman Matt O’Shea as saying. “He spent his entire career working hard as a first responder for our great city. What a tremendous loss.”

O’Shea was also quoted as saying, “Today is just another example of what we have seen in this city and the people of my community are scared.”

Carjackings in Chicago have surged this year, more than doubling last year’s total, Fox 32 reported. In 2019 there were 514 carjackings. This year there have been 1,229.

“The Chicago police department is well aware of the increase in vehicle hijackings, we’re doing our best right now to increase the capabilities of our citywide task force,” said Chicago Police Department's Chief of Operations Brian McDermott, according to the station.