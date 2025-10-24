Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Homeowner arrested after armed clash with teen prankster: report

Santiago Cairo allegedly ordered 14-year-old to knees during ding-dong ditch incident in Boca Raton

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A Florida man’s response to a neighborhood game of ding-dong ditch has reportedly landed him behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at a teenage prankster.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, when homeowner Santiago Cairo, 40, noticed a group of people at the front door of his Boca Raton house and believed they were attempting to break in, according to WPTV.

Cairo reportedly called 911 before arming himself with a gun and confronting a 14-year-old outside his home.

According to arrest records obtained by WPTV, Cairo told authorities he did not aim his gun at the teenager, and instead kept it at a "low ready position" as he waited for authorities to arrive.

NYPD RELEASES DRAMATIC BODY CAM FOOTAGE OF OFFICERS TACKLING ALLEGED TEEN GUNMAN IN BROOKLYN CHASE

Santiago Cairo's Florida mugshot

Santiago Cairo was arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Palm Beach County, Florida on Oct. 16, 2025. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

However, the young prankster alleges Cairo acted more violently than originally believed.

While the teen admitted to ding-dong ditching Cairo’s home, he told investigators that Cairo confronted him holding a flashlight and a gun, yelling, "You messed with the wrong guy," WPTV reported.

The teen said Cairo then ordered him to get down on his knees, and at one point grabbed his shoulder in an attempt to push him to the ground – ultimately leaving him feeling threatened, according to WPTV.

THEIR TEENAGE SON WAS KILLED IN THE BACKYARD. NOW A CHICAGO FAMILY WANTS TRUMP TO 'BRING ON' THE TROOPS

A person ringing a doorbell

Santiago Cairo is facing criminal charges after allegedly confronting a 14-year-old with a gun over a ding-dong ditch prank at his Boca Raton, Florida home on Oct. 16, 2025. (iStock)

Investigators later determined the young prankster never attempted to break into Cairo’s home, with Cairo admitting to police that he "went too far" when responding to the situation.

​​"All I can say is that Mr. Cairo never in fact pointed his firearm at anyone or put his hands on anyone," Cairo’s attorney told WPTV.

Cairo's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Cairo was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, the outlet reported. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

CINCINNATI POLICE UNION RIPS ARREST OF WHITE VICTIM IN VIRAL STREET ATTACK AS POLITICAL INTERFERENCE

A scenic view of Boca Raton, Florida

The Boca Raton homeowner allegedly confronted a 14-year-old over a ding-dong ditch prank, in which Santiago Cairo believed the teen was attempting to break into his home. (iStock)

However, his neighbor, Mary Elizabeth Hall, reportedly expressed her support for Cairo while adding that she felt disappointed how the events unfolded.

"I witnessed the mother drive away with her children in the back," Hall told WPTV. "While my neighbor, Santiago, was sitting handcuffed in the back of the car."

Hall added that their South Florida neighborhood has seen an influx in car break-ins, while defending her neighbor’s actions.

"I question if it was a prank, or if they were trying to steal something," Hall said, according to WPTV. "My neighbor did the right thing, and the outcome was not the right thing."

Hall is set to appear in front of a judge next month.

"I hope the outcome is that the young man learns a very serious lesson," Hall added. "And that my neighbor, Santiago, his name is cleared."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
