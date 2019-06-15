WATCH: Deer runs wild through New York sporting goods store

Police in New York state captured video of a deer that ran amok in a Dick’s Sporting Goods store this week.

The video shows the deer running wild up and down the aisles, narrowly missing several store displays while Clarkstown Police Department officers and store employees attempted to catch it.

“Looks like a Bambi look alike decided it was a good day to go shopping,” the Clarkston Police Department posted.

“Thankfully a kind employee was able to get the dawn to leave the store unharmed. You just never know what you will come across in a days work!" police wrote.

Clarkstown is in Rockland County, about 35 miles north of New York City.