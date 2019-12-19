Washington woman, 85, killed roommate, shot another before attempting to kill herself: police

An 85-year-old Washington state woman attempted suicide Thursday after allegedly killing one of her roommates and shooting another, authorities said.

Federal Way police responded around 1 a.m. to a call from a woman who said she had been shot in her home, Cmdr. Kurt Schwan told KOMO News.

Officers arrived and found the shooting victim along with another woman who had died from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, police said. Both victims were in their 30s.

The shooting victim, who is expected to survive, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she told police that their 85-year-old roommate committed the attack, Q13 FOX reported.

Police later found the unnamed 85-year-old woman, telling local news outlets that she had unsuccessfully attempted to strangle herself to death with an electric cord. Detectives arrested and interviewed the suspect, but no charges were immediately available.

While the motive remains unclear, police have called it a domestic violence situation.