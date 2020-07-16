Washington woman arrested after doorbell camera catches her raping 2 boys, report says

A 19-year-old woman is now facing rape charges in Washington state after she was allegedly caught on a doorbell camera performing oral sex acts on two boys under the age of 10, reports say.

The Yakima Police Department told KVEW they were called to an apartment complex in the city Tuesday after a resident living there reported he had evidence of a sexual assault that happened outside his front door.

Police say the footage depicted a woman performing oral sex acts on two children, whom KOMO News reports were between the ages of 5 and 9.

The woman, who reportedly also lives at the complex, allegedly tried to run away before officers took her into custody.

She has now been booked into the Yakima County Jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to KVEW.

Her identity was not released, but police told the station that she was familiar with the victims.