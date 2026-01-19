Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

West Virginia teacher fired after arrest on child sex abuse charge

Emily Joy Wise, 38, held on $250K bail after arrest last week

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A West Virginia school teacher has been fired after she was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

Emily Joy Wise, 38, was taken into custody on Jan. 14 by the West Virginia State Police, The Jackson Star Herald reported.

She has been charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16, according to jail records. Details about her alleged conduct were not released.

Emily Joy Wise and a classroom

Emily Joy Wise has been fired from her teaching job following her arrest on suspicion of child sex abuse.  (West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the state police. 

In a statement, Jackson County Schools said Wise had been terminated following her arrest involving "serious allegations."

WV police badge

West Virginia State Police took Wise into custody. (West Virginia State Police)

"As required by the West Virginia Code, any employee subject to a fact-finding investigation involving conduct alleged to jeopardize the health, safety, or welfare of students must be immediately placed on suspension, the school district said. "This mandated action was taken by the school system immediately upon becoming aware of the allegation."

"Ms. Wise is no longer employed by Jackson County Schools. In accordance with state law, the West Virginia Department of Education’s licensure agency has been notified of the arrest," the statement continued. "All other mandatory reporting obligations have also been fulfilled."

Classroom

Wise was let go by Jackson County Schools. (iStock)

Wise is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bail.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
