'Multiple' bodies found at scene of trailer fire; Washington state man arrested

Police in Washington state reportedly arrested a Port Angeles man Saturday in connection with a fatal trailer-park fire after multiple bodies were found at the scene.

Matthew Wetherington, 34, lived in the trailer that caught fire early Saturday morning, according to KIRO-TV. He was arrested on suspicion of arson and murder.

FIVE PEOPLE FOUND DEAD IN ST. LOUIS BUILDING

Unaccounted for since the fire are Valerie Kambeitz, 34; Lilly Kambeitz, 9; Emma Kambeitz, 6; and Jayden Kambeitz, 5. They lived in the same trailer park as Wetherington. But police have not yet confirmed the identities of the bodies found inside the trailer, Seattle's Q13 FOX reported.

“The whole neighborhood is sad. It’s a wonderful family missing from us,” a neighbor told Q13 FOX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police reportedly found Wetherington camped in nearby woods and booked him into the Clallam County Jail, KIRO reported.