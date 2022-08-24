Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington DC shooting outside senior citizens home leaves 3 people injured, 2 dead, police say

Three people were injured, and two were killed in the shooting in Northwest D.C. and police are looking for a vehicle in connection with the shooting

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Three people were injured, and two were killed in a shooting outside a senior citizens home in Northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon, and the suspects remain at large, police said. 

D.C. police said officers were responding to a shooting in the unit of block of O Street, NW. The department said "multiple victims" have been shot. 

Police on scene of a reported shooting.

Police on scene of a reported shooting. (WTTG-TV)

Police said two suspects got out of a vehicle, fired at five people outside the senior citizen's home, and fled the area in their vehicle. 

SHOTS FIRED NEAR NATIONAL MALL: 3 DETAINED, NO ONE INJURED

An officer said the victims didn't appear to be residents of the senior citizen home, but the shooting might be drug-related. He said the area is known for its open-air drug markets. 

Three of the victims were transported to a hospital, and two remain dead on scene, police told reporters at a press conference. 

Police said they were looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  