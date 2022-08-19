Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Shots fired near National Mall: 3 detained, no one injured

Three unoccupied vehicles struck by gunfire near Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Three individuals have been detained after shots were fired near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. early Friday.

No one was struck by the bullets on Constitution Ave. NW, which were reported around 1:15 a.m. ET.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that there were multiple shooters, and at least two firearms were recovered. Three unoccupied vehicles had been struck.

Police detained three individuals after shots were fired in Washington, D.C., near the National Mall, Aug. 19, 2022.

Authorities detained three individuals – one juvenile and two adults – related to the incident, U.S. Park Police told Fox 5 WTTG.

"There is no ongoing threat to the public," Park Police said. "The investigation is ongoing and there is no more specific information at this time."

The shooting did not appear to be political in nature, despite its proximity to the Washington Monument and White House.

Police detained three individuals after shots were fired in Washington, D.C., near the National Mall, Aug. 19, 2022.

Despite major progress in combating crime since the '90s, Washington D.C. continues to experience recurring gun crime.

Fox News' Madison Monroe Adams and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com