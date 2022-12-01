Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Washington, D.C. elementary school dean arrested for indecent exposure at area park

Jamie Lee White, 45, has been charged with indecent exposure

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The dean of students at a Washington, D.C., area school was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecent exposure.

Jamie Lee White, who works as the dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Northwest Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after two women accused him of exposing his genitals in public, WTTG-TV reported.

The 45-year-old dean was arrested after police in Greenbelt, Maryland, responded to the parking lot of a park around 9 a.m. on Tuesday after a caller reported a man had indecently exposed himself.

The suspect was no longer present at the location, but the caller was able to give police a detailed description of both him and his car.

Jamie Lee White, 45, was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure

Jamie Lee White, 45, was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure (Greenbelt Police Department)

Police later located the suspect’s car and pulled him over in a traffic stop. White, who is from Hyattsville, Maryland, matched the description, was positively identified and arrested.

"While we cannot comment on personnel or personal matters of employees, we can share that this employee is on leave as of November 29," D.C. Public Schools told WTTG-TV in a statement. 

Bancroft Elementary School in Northwest Washinton, D.C.

Bancroft Elementary School in Northwest Washinton, D.C. (Google Earth)

Bancroft Elementary School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with White at the park to contact their office at (301) 474-7200.

Entrance to Buddy Attic Lake Park in Greenbelt, Maryland

Entrance to Buddy Attic Lake Park in Greenbelt, Maryland (Google Earth)

White was released on his own recognizance after being charged with the two misdemeanors and is set to make a court appearance on January 30, 2023, according to court records.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.