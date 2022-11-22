Oklahoma teacher's aide charged with rape allegedly slept with 16-year-old student weeks after starting job

A former Oklahoma teacher’s aide is facing rape charges after allegedly sleeping with a 16-year-old student just two weeks after starting employment at the school.

Ashley Waffle, 22, is facing two charges of second-degree rape that could land her in prison for 15 years after she allegedly engaged in a relationship with a 16-year-old student in the Granite School District in Oklahoma last month, KSWO-TV reported .

Waffle, who began working at the district Oct. 10, is alleged to have began communicating with the student Oct. 25.

Court documents show that an investigation was opened Nov. 9 after school officials tipped off police about a rumored sexual relationship between Waffle and the student.

It was believed at the time that Waffle had sexual intercourse with the student in her apartment two different times before Nov. 9.

Waffle was terminated from her position Nov. 10.

In a press release, Granite School District Superintendent Missy Berry said the school had been working with law enforcement in their investigation and would provide assistance wherever possible.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Waffle is currently being held at the Greer County Jail.