Washington DC
Published

Washington, DC crime: At least 12 people shot in violent day across city

One of the deadly shootings happened near an open-air drug market, according to D.C. police

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least 12 people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, as violent crime continues to rock the nation's capital. 

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the first incident took place after 2:05 a.m. Police responded to a double shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman on Florida Avenue Northwest D.C.

Later that afternoon, police responded to another Northwest shooting scene on O Street shortly after 12:50 p.m. Authorities said the shooting took place near a senior living facility. Two men were killed, and three other men were injured.

One of the D.C. shootings happened near a nursing home.

(Fox News)

Authorities said that the O Street shooting was also near an open air drug market, according to WTTG. It is not clear what circumstances led to that shooting or where exactly it took place. 

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN WASHINGTON, DC: REPORTS

"We're trying to be as resourceful as we possibly can to put our officers and our detectives and our specialized units where the crime is," an MPD official said Wednesday afternoon. 

"Unfortunately, that crime just keeps moving around," the official continued. "We'll be on one block, and we'll displace criminals to another area where they'll be shootings over there."

The shooting incident on O Street in Washington, D.C., happened near an open-air drug market, police said.

(Fox News)

Less than an hour after the O Street shooting, a teen was shot in Northeast D.C. but found conscious and breathing by police. Another stable gunshot victim, an adult male, was found in Southeast D.C. shortly after 6 p.m.

SHOTS FIRED NEAR NATIONAL MALL: 3 INJURED 

Three men were later shot near Quincy Place around 7:30 p.m. Police found two of the injured victims, who were transported to a hospital, while the third arrived at the hospital on their own.

Police are currently investigating all of Wednesday's shootings.

(Fox News)

The three victims are expected to survive, and D.C. police said they have three suspects in custody in connection to the shooting.

All of the shootings are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. 