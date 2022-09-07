Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Washington D.C. law enforcement help a woman deliver a baby girl in an SUV near US Capitol

Capitol Police helped the mother give birth to a baby girl steps away from the U.S. Capitol building

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
U.S. Capitol Police helped a mother welcome her baby girl who could not wait another minute to enter the world. The new mother gave birth in the passenger seat of an SUV near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. 

Police posted on Twitter, that USCP officers helped a local mother give birth to a beautiful baby girl on Wednesday afternoon.

    DC Fire and EMS also responded to help with the delivery. (U.S. Capitol Police)

    Capitol Police assisted a mother deliver a ‘beautiful’ baby girl outside the Hart Senate Office Building. (U.S. Capitol Police)

    The new mother gave birth in the passenger seat of an SUV. (U.S. Capitol Police)

Police said that the mother delivered her baby in the passenger seat of an SUV right outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Constitution Avenue. Both mom and her baby girl were healthy.

"Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center when it happened around noon." the agency said. 

DC Fire and EMS also responded to help with the delivery.

"Congratulations from the United States Capitol Police!" they said.

