Washington DC
Published

Car crashes into Washington, DC, Pizza Hut

The car was partially inside the Pizza Hut in Washington D.C.

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A car crashed right through the front entrance of a Washington, D.C., Pizza Hut on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

At approximately 2:10 p.m., officials responded to a Pizza Hut in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, D.C. Fire and EMS announced on Twitter. The car had crashed through the front glass windows and was partially inside the pizza restaurant

    A car crashed into a Pizza Hut on Tuesday afternoon. (D.C. Fire and EMS)

    D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene where a car had crashed into a Pizza Hut. (D.C. Fire and EMS)

    The car had crashed through the glass front of the restaurant and was partially inside the Pizza Hut. (D.C. Fire and EMS)

    Washington D.C. fire and EMS responded to the scene and evaluated the driver. (D.C. Fire and EMS)

No injuries or entrapment were reported, but the driver was evaluated at the scene by medical officials, authorities said. And a collapse rescue exam reported there was no structural damage at the scene.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 