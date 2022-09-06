Car crashes into Washington, DC, Pizza Hut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A car crashed right through the front entrance of a Washington, D.C., Pizza Hut on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., officials responded to a Pizza Hut in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, D.C. Fire and EMS announced on Twitter. The car had crashed through the front glass windows and was partially inside the pizza restaurant.

No injuries or entrapment were reported, but the driver was evaluated at the scene by medical officials, authorities said. And a collapse rescue exam reported there was no structural damage at the scene.