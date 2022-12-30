Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Washington, DC, hits 200 murders in consecutive years for first time since 2003

A Washington, DC, police union says carjackings and robberies have also gone up

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Washington, D.C. man assaults victim with chair in Wendy's restaurant Video

Washington, D.C. man assaults victim with chair in Wendy's restaurant

DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video picking up a chair and assaulting a victim during an altercation.

Washington, D.C. eclipsed 200 homicides this week, marking the first time the nation’s capital has hit that grim milestone in back-to-back years in almost two decades.

A man was shot and killed Thursday in Northeast Washington, D.C., becoming the 200th person to be killed in the city this year, WTTG-TV reported

Roughly one hour later, two more people were shot in the southeast part of the city. One of the victims did not survive, which brought the homicide total to 201.

The killings mark the first time since 2002-2003 that Washington, D.C., has seen 200 or more homicides in back to back years.

DC DEMOCRAT FIGHTS OWN PARTY OVER VIOLENT CRIME RESPONSE: 'TRULY PUZZLING'

A Metropolitan Police Department police cruiser blocks a street leading to the White House on Election Day.

A Metropolitan Police Department police cruiser blocks a street leading to the White House on Election Day. (iStock)

The city recorded 226 homicides in 2021 and had not reached 200 murders before that since 2003.

"We are still short 100s of cops and the responsible policing that used to address this has been prohibited by misguided legislation," the D.C. Police Union posted on Twitter in response to the news.

WASHINGTON, D.C. MAN WHO HELPED PASS CRIMINAL CODE OVERHAUL SHOT AND KILLED

Police vehicles stopping the traffic and closing a street in Washington, D.C.

Police vehicles stopping the traffic and closing a street in Washington, D.C. (iStock)

In addition to the homicides, the union tweeted that carjackings are up 14% and robberies are up 2%.

Chief Robert Contee, of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, estimated to Fox News Digital earlier this year that his office employed 300 fewer officers than when he started his post in 2021. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington D.C., during cherry blossom season

Washington D.C., during cherry blossom season (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.