Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Warm weather forecast across West as thunderstorms to impact Southeast

Wintry weather will impact parts of the Northeast, New England

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After several days of severe weather and deadly tornadoes across the South, the system will finally exit the coast on Thursday.  

NEW ORLEANS, SURROUNDING AREAS, RAVAGED BY TORNADO AS SEVERE WEATHER MOVES INTO DEEP SOUTH, 1 DEAD

Southern tornadoes

Southern tornadoes (Credit: Fox News)

Parts of the Southeast could see some isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Eastern rain forecast

Eastern rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

On the cold side of this storm, wintry weather will stick around for parts of the Northeast and New England, with colder air settling in over the weekend. 

Friday potential record highs

Friday potential record highs (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, record warmth will be the story for the West

Thursday fire outlook

Thursday fire outlook (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Critical fire weather will threaten south Texas and the central Plains on Thursday and Friday. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money