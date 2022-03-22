Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans
Published

New Orleans, surrounding areas hit by tornado as severe weather moves into Deep South, at least 1 dead

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tornado hit New Orleans and its nearby suburbs Tuesday, destroying some homes and knocking out power. 

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.

The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky, urging residents to take shelter. 

The tornado was part of a line of severe weather that started in Texas and Oklahoma and moved into the Deep South. It appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.

DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, TEXAS

While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it's rare that a tornado moves through the city.

Twitter users shared horrifying footage of the ominous tornado visible against the night sky. (Warning: language)

Ominous photos showed the aftermath of the tornado after it had ripped through parts of the St. Bernard Parish. 

Many homes appeared destroyed, but the extent of the damage or possible injuries remains unclear at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money