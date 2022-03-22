New Orleans, surrounding areas hit by tornado as severe weather moves into Deep South, at least 1 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tornado hit New Orleans and its nearby suburbs Tuesday, destroying some homes and knocking out power.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.

The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky, urging residents to take shelter.

The tornado was part of a line of severe weather that started in Texas and Oklahoma and moved into the Deep South. It appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.

DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, TEXAS

While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it's rare that a tornado moves through the city.

Twitter users shared horrifying footage of the ominous tornado visible against the night sky. (Warning: language)

Ominous photos showed the aftermath of the tornado after it had ripped through parts of the St. Bernard Parish.

Many homes appeared destroyed, but the extent of the damage or possible injuries remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.