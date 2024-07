A robbery and assault suspect in Washington was arrested Monday after authorities say he led officers on a high-speed car chase into Oregon, where he tried to escape by swimming into a river.

Jaden Hays, 27, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault for an incident that happened on June 25 in Longview, Washington, the Longview Police Department said.

Hays allegedly stole property from a family member and threatened to kill them, FOX12 Oregon reported.

Officers spotted Hays’ black Volkswagen around 8 p.m. Monday at Miller's Market in Longview and attempted a felony traffic stop. Hays, however, sped away from the scene, according to authorities.

Hays led officers on a high-speed chase for more than 15 miles, continuing across the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon, police said. He allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon disabled Hay’s vehicle with spike strips near Clatskanie.

Hays then ditched his car and tried to swim away in the Columbia River to evade arrest, police said.

Authorities persuaded Hays to return to shore, where he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Hays was booked into Columbia County Jail on charges of felony eluding, resisting arrest and reckless driving. He was expected to be extradited to Longview.