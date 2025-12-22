Walz under fire as Minnesota mayors sound alarm on 'financial disaster' ahead and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Minnesota budget woes prompt mayors to demand action as tax hikes loom

2. 'Charlie Kirk Show' producer says Turning Point USA 'all in' behind JD Vance for president

3. Trump unveils ‘Golden Fleet’ of Navy battleships

NO COMMENT – Brown board with power over the president stays silent after campus killings. Continue reading …

FAMILY THANKS – Romy and Jake Reiner speak out after deaths of parents Rob and Michele Reiner. Continue reading …

RESCUE UNDERWAY – Mexican Navy plane possibly carrying burn victims crashes in Texas as search continues. Continue reading …

STRANGE SKIES – Pilot reports UFO 'standing still' beside jet wing in eerie midair encounter. Continue reading …

GOODBYE MISSOURI – Chiefs are heading to Kansas for new $4B stadium deal after taxpayers reject funding. Continue reading …

'CLIMATE OF FEAR' – White House rejects Catholic bishops' plea for Christmas immigration raid pause. Continue reading …

MILITARY GRIT – Marine veteran Vance pushed to the limit in grueling workout with elite Navy SEALs. Continue reading …

COURT CHAOS – Judge blocks ICE from re-detaining Abrego Garcia – but signals ruling could come fast. Continue reading …

FRESH FLASHPOINT – Clinton camp demands DOJ drop remaining Epstein files, accuses Trump DOJ of 'protection.' Continue reading …

'DON’T ALLOW IT' – Joy Reid doubles down on Erika Kirk attacks after TPUSA's AMFest jab. Continue reading …

MEDIA MELTDOWN – '60 Minutes' journalist alleges network delayed gang crackdown coverage. Continue reading …

LIGHT ON LAUGHS – Actor recalls Rob Reiner while noting conservative-liberal TV comedy now ‘difficult.’ Continue reading …

HOLY ALLIANCE – Pope Leo appoints pro-immigration bishop to diocese home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The president ends 2025 with a clear declaration of the Trump doctrine. Continue reading …

J.P. DE GANCE – From 'happily ever after' to 'not so fast': Why young women are turning from marriage. Continue reading …

FESTIVE FLOPS – 5 of America’s 'most complained-about' Christmas attractions. Continue reading …

WOUNDED GIANT – Fossilized dinosaur tracks show 150-million-year-old mystery of limping sauropod. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on TV treasures, weather wonders and more. Take the quiz here …

WINDOW TO HEALTH – Health experts say simple daily habit may stabilize blood sugar levels. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY TRAVEL SURGE – How to avoid delays and cancellations. See video ...

PRESIDENT TRUMP – The US is building new golden fleet of battleships. See video …

WESLEY HUNT – Trump is turning up the heat on Venezuelan regime. See video …

Tune in for a look at what energy costs could do in 2026, as gas prices ease while electricity bills climb. Plus, how White House policies may shape what Americans pay. Check it out ...

