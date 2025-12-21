Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Discovery

Limping dinosaur's twisted path puzzles paleontologists, 150 million years later: 'Very rare'

University of Queensland researchers analyzed over 130 fossilized footprints from sauropod dinosaur near Ouray

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs reappear on Oahu beach after shifting tides Video

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs reappear on Oahu beach after shifting tides

Seasonal tides and ocean swells have uncovered ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on Oahu, exposing over two dozen human-like carvings last seen years ago. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paleontologists may have uncovered the traces of a dinosaur that may have been limping, thanks to fossilized footprints preserved in stone for over 150 million years.

In a Nov. 25 press release from the University of Queensland (UQ), Australian officials announced that the discovery was made at an ancient trackway near Ouray, Colorado.

Measuring over 310 feet long, the trackway consists of around 130 footprints. The dinosaur that made the track was likely four-legged and long-necked, belonging to the sauropod clade. 

SHOPPERS AT POPULAR MARKETPLACE WALKED OVER 'VILE' DUNGEON AS ARCHAEOLOGISTS CITE 'REMARKABLE' FINDS

Speaking to Fox News Digital, UQ paleontologist Anthony Romilio said a long, looping dinosaur trackway like the Colorado one is "very rare."

"Trackways that are turning are even rarer," he said. "Trackways that loop… well, there are only two known in the world; the one in Colorado and one in China."

Close-up of ancient footprints, depiction of sauropod

A dinosaur's 150-million-year-old footprints show signs of a limp, according to Australian researchers. (Paul Murphey/San Diego Natural History Museum; De Agostini via Getty Images)

"However, a rockslide has destroyed the one in China. So, that leaves this to be the only existing looping dinosaur trackway in the world."

Though the exact species is unknown, Romilio said that Camarasaurus and Diplodocus are two dinosaur species that roamed Colorado at that time.

"Camarasaurus was equivalent to being ‘front-wheel drive’, with its weight shifted more over the shoulders and front feet, and so there is a tendency to leave deeper handprints than footprints," he said.

"Diplodocus, on the other hand, was equivalent to being ‘rear-wheel drive' with weight shifted over the hips, meaning its footprints are deeper than handprints."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Whether the dinosaur was limping because of a conflict with another dinosaur is also unknown, for now.

"It is difficult to determine whether other dinosaurs were present at the time," said Romilio.

Large aerial of ancient trackway in Colorado

The rare Colorado trackway offers an unusually long sequence of steps preserved in stone. (Paul Murphey/San Diego Natural History Museum)

"As paleontologists, we work carefully within the bounds of the evidence, and in this case the information doesn’t yet indicate a confrontation or interaction with another dinosaur," he added. "That said, the looping path is unusual…the idea that the trackmaker might have been avoiding something is certainly a compelling speculative interpretation."

Footprints and trackways, Romilio noted, can only be made when an animal is alive — and the remnants can reveal how these ancient creatures walked and ran in ways that fossil bones can't.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"In terms of taking trackway-measurements, long trackways like this one allow us the opportunity to even undertake statistical analyses," he noted. 

"By assessing the difference between the steps made with the left leg versus that from the right, we found there was a statistically significant difference across the 130-plus footprints."

Romilio added, "There was clearly a difference, but whether that was due to a prior injury resulting in a persistent limp and simply having preference for one side over the other is speculation. We'd need a time-machine to know for sure."

Computer graphic of dinosaur next to human

Digital mapping tools let paleontologists analyze the ancient trackway with modern precision. (Anthony Romilio/University of Queensland)

Romilio noted that it was local residents — not scientists — who first discovered the site.

"The looping trackway has been known to residents since the mid-1950s. It was accessible, frequently visited and quietly appreciated long before it entered scientific discourse," he said. 

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"It was only much later that the site was formally communicated to researchers, with the first scientific study undertaken roughly five years ago."

The paleontologist said that the long trackways make detailed analysis logistically difficult, but thanks to digital tools, they're able to analyze them "with far greater precision and completeness than was previously possible."

Aerial view of dinosaur trackway

The trackway "was accessible, frequently visited and quietly appreciated long before it entered scientific discourse," Romilio said. (Paul Murphey/San Diego Natural History Museum)

The latest discovery is one of many dinosaur-related finds that made headlines in 2025.

Earlier this year, a Connecticut high school student found a 150 million-year-old fossil from the Jurassic era at a Montana dig.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At around the same time, scientists announced the discovery of a new dinosaur species called Joaquinraptor casali in Argentina. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue