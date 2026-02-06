Hundreds of women pledge loyalty to 'Deadpool Killer' despite brutal double murder confession

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wade Wilson confessed to the savage murders of two women, yet even that brutality failed to repel admirers. The so-called "Deadpool Killer" instead became the focus of a twisted, cult-like following, luring hundreds of women into pledging their loyalty to him.

"I’ve covered a lot of criminals and brutal murderers, but this is a remarkable phenomenon that circles him," Brian Ross, the co-director and producer of "Handsome Devil: Charming Killer," told Fox News Digital.

"Wade Wilson had hundreds of women who seemingly fell in love with him, wanted to marry him, even have his children — despite knowing some of the horrific details of his two murders," Ross said. "That, to us, was something that required a deep look. And the more we dug into it, the crazier it seemed."

The Paramount+ true crime documentary examines the case of the 31-year-old who shares a name with the Marvel Comics character. It features new interviews with former girlfriends, Wilson’s father and investigators.

On Oct. 7, 2019, the Florida man strangled Kristine Melton, 35, as she slept the morning after meeting her at a bar. Later that day, he beat, strangled and ran over Diane Ruiz, 43, with his car after spotting her on the street. Wilson was arrested on Oct. 8, 2019, after confessing to the murders during a series of phone calls with his father.

"These were both very well-loved women," co-director and producer Rhonda Schwartz told Fox News Digital.

"Kristine had moved to Florida to be near her family. She had a close circle of friends dating back to childhood. She was known for her loving family. Diane Ruiz was also cherished by her children and co-workers. When she went missing, they searched tirelessly for her, raising awareness in hopes of finding her."

"These were almost accidental encounters," Schwartz added.

Wilson’s mugshot exploded across social media, sparking a wave of online fixation as many women openly romanticized his looks. That obsession intensified when he appeared in court dressed in colorful suits with his hair slicked back, turning the legal proceedings into a viral spectacle.

His appearance drew widespread attention for its severity — his head and face were heavily tattooed, including swastikas etched on both and a grotesque, stitched-on smile inked around his mouth.

An intense fan base developed on social media, specifically TikTok. Wilson basked in the attention, fielding a steady stream of jailhouse calls from ghoulish groupies, known as "Wade’s Wives" who fawned over his voice and looks. One woman demanded "marathon sex," while another pleaded for him to impregnate her.

"What these women described to us was that in these phone calls, he made them laugh," Ross explained.

"He told them he loved them. And these were women who weren’t always on the market looking for men. Criminologists we spoke to say that sometimes these women who themselves have been victims of abuse are attracted to men like Wade Wilson because they can have a conversation with him, but it’s safe because they know he’s behind bars and can’t hurt them."

Ross said that at one point, Wilson received about $100K through a fundraising site created by a supporter, as many women rushed to send him money. While they claimed the funds would help pay his lawyers, Wilson splurged on pizza and chocolate bars, Ross said. During his years behind bars, Wilson received hundreds of love letters and explicit photos.

"He always asked them for money," Ross said. "While he was buying snacks at the jail, other women talked about how they couldn’t wait to have his children."

"One woman who spoke with us, who swooned over him, used her own money to buy suits, shirts and ties so he could appear in court," Ross said.

"She even bought makeup for him to try covering the tattoos on his face. It didn’t really work, so he appeared barefaced during the trial, and we saw all the tattoos. But these women were devoted to him — some still are, frankly."

Both the crimes and the disturbing fandom left prosecutors horrified, Ross said.

"It’s hard to know what drove him to kill," Ross admitted. "He’s given several different explanations, including that he just wanted to, which is hard to fathom, but that’s what he told the detectives. His girlfriend, Mila, was aware that when he took drugs, he got crazy. But deep down, this is a cold-blooded killer who was handsome and had the gift of gab. That became his downfall."

Schwartz said that even today, many loved ones still wonder what went wrong with Wilson.

"I think so many have tried to figure that out," she said. "His defense attorneys did their best to present a strong case. They even examined whether neurological damage played a role. Early in his life, he was in and out of trouble. Many who encountered Wade Wilson over the years felt his charm and wanted to help him. His girlfriends often said, ‘I thought I could be the one to fix him.’"

Those who knew Wilson said his demeanor could change without warning, turning hostile and threatening — even toward the women who pledged loyalty to him.

"The women who were around him and at one point loved him, they talked about how they fell in love with his eyes, but there’d be a time when those eyes turned dark," Ross explained.

"Mila called them ‘serial killer eyes,'" Ross shared. "He didn’t seem to show much remorse for what he did. Even in prison, we wanted to talk to him — and he agreed. But because he was such a bad prisoner and always on disciplinary status, he was denied access to any outside media. So, we never got to talk to him."

"What was in his head? He said he became the devil. He thinks of ‘kill, kill, murder, murder, murder.’ Those are his words."

In June 2024, Wilson was convicted of killing Melton and Ruiz. He was sentenced to death in August of that year.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told Newsweek that Wilson received 3,903 messages between June 12, 2024 — the day he was convicted — and July 12 of that year. According to the outlet, he also received 65 letters and 754 photos, with 163 rejected for being "inappropriate in nature."

Florida state attorneys condemned his supporters.

"I've been doing this a very long time, 34 years, and I have to say that I have never seen someone as evil as Wade Wilson," Amira Fox, state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced to the press after Wilson was sentenced to death.

"And I have never been so stunned as to see some people in the community that actually think it's a good idea to support somebody that evil and monstrous," she added.

Today, Ross said the online portrayal of Wilson as "chiseled" has faded. In recent prison photos, he appears bloated and disheveled, with several teeth missing.

"These horrific crimes have left a deep scar on the victims’ loved ones and the community," Ross said. "He’s on death row in isolation with little outside contact. He’s appealing his death sentence, but he’ll be there for life — he’ll leave in a coffin."

“Handsome Devil: Charming Killer" is now streaming on Paramount+.