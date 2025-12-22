Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFOs

Pilot reports UFO hovering beside jet, leaving air traffic control stunned: 'Good luck with the aliens'

Pilot reportedly told ATC the cylindrical object appeared to be 'standing still' with nothing attached to it

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
States with most reported UFO sightings revealed Video

States with most reported UFO sightings revealed

Former UK Ministry of Defense's Nike Pope breaks down the report and the 'hugely interesting' 3I/ATLAS comet.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pilot of a private jet reportedly made an eerie discovery while flying thousands of feet over Rhode Island, marking the latest in unexplained encounters baffling both experts and civilians alike.

Newly resurfaced video shared on YouTube in October by the VASAviation channel reveals the head-scratching moment the pilot radioed to the ground team at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport regarding a mysterious small, silver cylinder hovering near the wing of his aircraft, telling Air Traffic Control (ATC), "It appears to be standing still." 

"Looks like a strange, small object that we just floated by," the pilot told ATC, according to the clip. "A small silver canister. Do you know what that could be?" 

SCIENTISTS DISCOVER MYSTERIOUS SPHERE IN COLOMBIA, SPARKING UFO SPECULATION

A UFO or alien spaceship

A pilot of a private jet encountered a mysterious silver, cylindrical object hovering next to his aircraft at approximately 3,500 feet while flying over Rhode Island, according to an ATC recording shared by VASAviation. (iStock)

ATC went on to inform the pilot there were no other reports regarding an object in the area and asked the pilot if it could be a drone or balloon.

"I saw nothing attached to it," the pilot responded, according to the clip. "It was sort of hovering there. It was astonishing. I don’t know what it was." 

The object was reportedly seen floating near the right wing tip of the Piper PA-32RT-300T Turbo Lance II at an altitude of 3,500 feet, before flying alongside the aircraft and later disappearing from view. 

HOUSE WITNESS TESTIFIES UFOS NEARLY ACTIVATED RUSSIAN NUCLEAR MISSILES DURING 1982 INCIDENT

An alien spaceship

ATC can be heard wishing the pilot, "Good luck with the aliens," in the recording, shared by VASAviation. (iStock)

"Creepy," the ground team can be heard saying on the radio, with ATC joking, "Good luck with the aliens."

Other pilots quickly took to the radio to join in on the mystery, as one added, "I want to believe him." 

UFO FOOTAGE CAPTURED BY US NAVY SHOWS MYSTERIOUS AIRCRAFT LAUNCHING FROM SEA, EXPERT SAYS

A UFO is circled in red in a black and white surveillance image

One potential explanation for the mysterious object could be that it is a weather balloon, which can often carry cylindrical payloads and hover at high altitudes, according to the Daily Mail. (iStock)

"The FAA documents UAP sightings whenever a pilot reports one to an air traffic control facility," the FAA said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "If supporting information such as radar data corroborates the report, the FAA shares it with the UAP Task Force." 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Multiple U.S. government agencies have individual programs or processes to study and document UAP. However, the agencies also work collaboratively on the topic."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue